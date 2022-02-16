Nintendo Switch begins to receive the impact of the shortage of components, but will cover the demand

In a final session with investors, Nintendo admits that the current situation has increased production costs.

Nintendo Switch enjoys a really positive status. Nintendo’s latest data reflects the good trading performance of the hybrid with more than 100 million units sold and many years ahead. However, and like any current technological device, it cannot avoid the component shortage widespread and states that production costs have increased due.

We will continue to produce the volume required to cover the demandShuntaro FurukawaThis is how he commented Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, in the last question and answer session with the company’s investors. According to his statements, Nintendo Switch has obviously been affected by the lack of technological supplies, but this does not mean that production is in danger: “Nintendo Switch has been launched for several years, and we have continued to work to reduce costs, but the recent component shortages are leading to an increase in costs. And although the growth is gradual, has been impacting our profits“.

“Looking at the whole year, we hope the impact will be less in this fiscal year, but if costs continue at these levels throughout the coming year, then we might expect hardware profitability to decline correspondingly compared to this fiscal year,” Furukawa explains.

However, this will not affect the production of Nintendo Switch in the short term, as indicated by the president of the company: “Unless the situation changes drastically, we do not foresee an improvement in profitability next year and beyond. That said, this increase in costs does not affect our production plansand we will continue to produce the volume required to cover the demand“.

Of course, Nintendo is confident in the performance of its hybrid console, especially when we look at the success of its 10 most popular games in 2021. Beyond this, the company has not revealed any other plans that are not related to Nintendo Switch, although it has already warned that they will not ride the wave of buying development studios. Be that as it may, the Big N enjoys good numbers and one great current famesomething that has increased even more after a very memorable Nintendo Direct.

