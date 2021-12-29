Nintendo Switch braces for stalemate: resource shortage begins to impact hybrid

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announces slower console production in early 2022.

We are at the end of the year and there is no doubt that the Nintendo Switch has won the heart (and the money) of many players. Today we mentioned that, according to estimates, the hybrid could have passed a spectacular sales milestone, but the Big N cannot ignore the consequences of the component shortage. A problem that has affected large technological sectors and that, now, has reached the doors of Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch production could stall in early 2022Many of us were surprised by the commercial performance of Nintendo Switch compared to other new generation consoles, but it is very possible that those of Kyoto find difficulties from now on. This is how Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, thinks about the future production of the console in the Kyoto-np environment. Ultimately, Furukawa admits that the manufacture of Nintendo Switch could stall in early 2022.

According to the president’s statements, they have already had problems bringing the console to the players during the days of the Black Friday Due to transportation complications: “After Black Friday, I cannot say that we have been able to meet the demand sufficiently,” explains Furukawa. “It depends on the demand, but as far as we are concerned, there will be an impact that will not allow us to manufacture as many as we would like “.

This panorama does not take us by surprise, as it was clear that the good figures for Nintendo Switch around the world (which also includes a great November in Spain) would affect production of said console. After all, Nintendo was already prepared for such a blow when it announced a reduction of 20% in the forecasts of its hybrid, which anticipated a scenario from which they could not escape.

