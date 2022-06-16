Nintendo Switch exceeds 25 million in Japan, although the best-selling game does not match global data

Internationally, the Big N hybrid console has surpassed 100 million units.

Nintendo Switch is synonymous with good news for Nintendo. The hybrid console not only adds more than 100 million units sold worldwide, but in its country of origin, Japan, the success that all its models accumulate is at least resounding if we look at the most recent figures.

It has surpassed the sales of Nintendo 3DSThe data collected by Famitsu (thanks, Nibel) point out that Nintendo Switch has exceeded 25 million consoles sold in Japanese territory. If we analyze it well, it is outrageous, since the figures of only one country account for almost a quarter of the sales of the whole world. Right now has overtaken 3DS and it is only behind the Game Boy and the Nintendo DS, which leads the ranking.

As for video games, things are going down a similar path. Nintendo software is selling very well in Japan, although there are differences with the global figures that we saw a few months ago. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the undisputed international leader, has to settle for third place in the Japanese ranking led by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best-selling Switch games in Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,26 millones

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,89 millones

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4.66 million

Pokemon Sword/Shield – 4.34 million

Splatoon 2 – 4.08 million



Despite the fact that the production of consoles is being affected, everything indicates that Nintendo Switch still has a few years ahead, along with its Lite and OLED models. In fact, the company reiterated not long ago that the hybrid is in the middle of its life cycle.

