Nintendo Switch exceeds 375 million games sold, dethroning Wii and DS sales

Nintendo Switch continues to impress with its numbers. Although it is still a long way from being the company’s best-selling console, what it has already achieved is being the one that has sold the most games, registering a total of 375.65 million of titles and surpassing the 373,77 that the Nintendo Wii had, including the free copies of Wii Sports that came free on this platform.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe represents more than 10% of this totalThe data is courtesy of the Install Base platform, responsible for recording values ​​and reports from multiple companies. From the figures, we can clearly see that the hybrid platform is now the most successful of Nintendo in terms of game sales, a value that will surely continue to rise knowing what lies ahead in 2022.

If that amount is hard to believe, just look at the sales of the best-selling games on the platform. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the titan of this list, surpassing the 43.35 million of units sold, which is equivalent to more than 10% of the total calculated by Install Base, only with a title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is another great responsible for the new reign of Nintendo Switch, selling more than 37.62 million of copies after less than two years being on sale, and also exceeding a tenth of the total number of games sold by the console.

Now that it reigns over the software, we will see if the console itself manages to be Nintendo’s best-seller, surpassing the number of 154.02 million that Nintendo DS has as the current winner, a seemingly distant number for the 103.54 million of the hybrid, but that will continue to increase as the months go by.

