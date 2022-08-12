Nintendo Switch games dominate the weekly Top 10 in Spain, with one exception

Horizon: Forbidden West makes a hole in the ranking thanks to the sale of PS5 packs.

It’s been a while since we were surprised to see Nintendo games achieve the highest positions in the rankings of top selling games. This happens frequently in Spain, where the Big N tends to dominate the weekly top 10 with the sale of titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft, not counting more recent releases like Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

As expected, this week has also been marked by the success of Nintendo Switch games. Here we see that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is deflated a bit with the sale of 3,500 units (6 times less than the numbers recorded during its first days on the market), but it manages to overtake other hits of the moment such as Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Other great titles that feature on this list are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football and Digimon Survive in its Nintendo Switch version. However, it is PlayStation who closes the ranking with Horizon: Forbidden West, which manages to gain a foothold thanks to the sale of packs de PS5 which include the Guerrilla game.

Best selling games in Spain

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Digimon Survive

Horizon: Forbidden West

Nintendo not only reigns with its video games, but also with its console. Nintendo Switch re-establishes itself as the best-selling platform of the week with more than 6,000 units sold, while Sony drops to second position with the sale of more than 4,500 PS5. Xbox continues apace with a combination of Xbox Series X and S that add up more than 1,500 units distributed.

Returning to video games, it should be noted that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has managed to get off the ground both in Spain and in the United Kingdom and Japan. If you want to know the reasons why this title has caught the attention of the public, we encourage you to read our analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

