Nintendo Switch games triumph after Christmas in the top sales of the United Kingdom

The releases of the console remain at the top with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe as a great reference.

Once past the Christmas in UK, video game sales are back down to past numbers, although this was not the case this year for the Nintendo Switch releases. According to data shared from the last week of the year in the British market, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rose as the most successful proposal of the moment thanks, in part, to the decrease in demand for FIFA 2022 and other titles.

The EA Sports soccer simulator saw its sales drop 63% compared to the previous week, when it was the best-selling software above Call of Duty: Vanguard. For its part, MK 8: Deluxe only dropped 16%, being one more example of the success in stores that the Nintendo Switch has returned to be this Christmas in the United Kingdom. What’s more, Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to sneak onto the podium by maintaining its numbers.

In total, from GamesIndustry, there are five Nintendo Switch launches in the last top-10 of the year, to which Just Dance 2022, in eighth position, could also be added, by selling a large part of its stock of units to users of the system Japanese. For the rest there is little else to highlight, finding Spider-Man: Miles Morales in fourth place accompanying the new shipments of PS5 in the country.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) FIFA 22 (EA Sports) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo) Minecraft para Switch (Xbox) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)

For these next few days, it is to be expected that a list not very different from the current one will be maintained, waiting for the powerful releases that are to come with Pokémon Legends: Arceus as one of the most outstanding releases of this January.

