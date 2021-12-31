Nintendo Switch had great games in 2021 and Metacritic shares those with the best ratings

It wasn’t Super Mario 3D World, Metroid Dread, or Monster Hunter Rise that took the top spot on the list.

By Axel García / Updated December 30, 2021, 23:39 17 comments

Metacritic is a platform commonly used by the community to evaluate and consult the latest video games on the market. 2021 was full of flashy titles for Nintendo Switch, and recently, this site shared the list of video games released this year for this platform, which received the better grades.

The indies stayed with the first positionsAlthough Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, and Super Mario 3D World were close to reaching the top, it was The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition that took the first place of the list. This title, which is divided into 3 episodes, is a suspenseful visual novel, with gothic elements and a story that encompasses themes of tragedy and madness.

The indies swept the rest of the top positions, as we can see titles such as Tetris Effect: Connected, Death’s Door and Fez, with ratings that exceed the 85 points. Other Nintendo exclusives released this year, such as Mario Party Superstars and New Pokémon Snap, pop up on the list all the way to the top 70, and the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes didn’t even make it to the top 100.

This is not the only end of the year list that we know of Nintendo, as the company recently shared the most popular indies of 2021 through a video, and Japan unveiled its 30 most downloaded titles on this console in the last 12 months.

The 2022 It already has some promising names that Big N fans are sure to expect, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title that was named after the best video game of all time, according to a recent survey conducted in Japan.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo and Metacritic.