Nintendo Switch has had the best week in its history in terms of sales in the United Kingdom

Taking advantage of Black Friday, the hybrid console has triumphed with packs with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online.

We still do not know how to define what Nintendo Switch. The La Gran N console continues to break records despite having been in the market for years and lagging behind the new generation machines. Which is clear that it is not affecting him and, as long as it continues at this rate, Nintendo will not consider new hardware in the short term.

To continue making headlines, thanks to GamesIndustry we have learned that Switch has had the best week ever in the UK, at least as far as sales and commercial performance are concerned. It has not accumulated this data at any time since its launch in 2017, with Xbox Series S far behind it in second place in terms of console sales, although it stands out more globally.

The pack has triumphed with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch OnlineThe main reason for this brand is the Black Friday 2021, which has promoted general consumerism and many have been attracted by the offers of the Japanese company in stores. Thus, it owes much of its success to the bundle that included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three free months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Let’s remember that Mario Kart 8 himself has been the main protagonist of the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom if we talk about video games. All under a complicated context, where the semiconductor shortage it is seriously affecting the production of consoles. Without going any further, Nintendo itself will have trouble making enough Switches this Christmas.

