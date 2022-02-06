Nintendo Switch has several years ahead: Nintendo reiterates that it is still in the middle of its life cycle

The Big N had already said these same words months ago, and everything indicates that we will not see a successor soon.

By Axel García / Updated 5 February 2022, 01:20 94 comments

Just as EA did, Nintendo also shared interesting information in its most recent results analysis, where, according to Bloomberg, the Big N reiterated its intentions with its current console, the Nintendo Switch. According to the words of the same company, the hybrid platform is in half of its life cycle, about 5 years after its launch in 2017.

The console is ready to break the pattern of previous platformsShuntaro Furukawa“Switch is right in the middle of its life cycle,” he said. Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo. “Console is ready for break the pattern from previous platforms that saw their growth weaken after their sixth year on the market.

Nintendo had already mentioned that the console was in the middle of its life cycle, however the ‘breaking the pattern’ section is entirely new, and if we take Furukawa’s words as a literal translation, we could have 5 years more waiting for us, before enjoying the company’s next platform.

Although it is a longer life than normal, after seeing how many consoles have been sold, we should not be surprised. Nintendo Switch is already competing with the new Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but even with the launch years apart, the hybrid not far behind in various parts of the world, including the United States, although the scarcity of units of the other platforms must be taken into account.

Nintendo shared other information recently, such as their interest in the metaverse, which they’re still looking into. In addition, the company does not plan to join the studio purchases being made by both Sony and Microsoft, as in its own words, “adding studios without our DNA I would not contribute anything“.

More about: Nintendo Switch and Nintendo.