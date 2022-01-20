Nintendo Switch is on track to be the best-selling console in history in France after surpassing PS4

From the company they hope to exceed the figure of seven million Nintendo Switch in the market for this year.

The success of the Nintendo Switch is on the way to being unprecedented. At least in France, where the Big N has confirmed to be close to surpassing the global sales harvested at the time by Nintendo Wii, close to 6.3 million consoles.

Nintendo Wii sold 6.3 million consolesSpecifically, 6.1 million Nintendo Switch units have been sold in the neighboring country since its launch in March 2017, which allows the system to exceed the data achieved by PS4, of approximately 6 million devices. Thus, in the coming months the current Nintendo hardware will break the Wii record. And it does not seem that there is much to wait according to the data obtained by the console in 2021. Always according to Philippe Lavoué, general director of Nintendo France, in statements to Le Figaró, the system will break the Wii record in the spring, Y 2022 will end with seven million consoles sold. Quite a feat.

Switch OLED Sales

Philippe Lavoué has also divided the sales of the console by its different models. Thus, 4.9 million copies of the original edition have been sold, 943,000 Nintendo Switch Lite units and 221,000 Nintendo Switch Oled consoles, a fairly positive figure considering its launch at the end of last year.

With no generational change in sight for Nintendo Switch, it looks like the Japanese company will be able to fix a difficult brand to beat for future generations. It will have a lot of help to achieve it, with several weight releases for these months such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Kirby and the Forgotten Land, while releases such as Bayonetta 3 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are also planned, as yet undated.

