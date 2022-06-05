Nintendo Switch is still unstoppable in Japan, controlling the top sales of video games and consoles

Nintendo Switch Sports and the OLED model of the hybrid remain strong among the Japanese public.

Nintendo Switch has been a success from the first moment it hit the market, but if we talk about Japan, the figures reach another dimension. The Nintendo hybrid is very close to exceeding 25 million consoles sold between the three models that make up his family, and he is achieving it at an unusual rate.

As for games, the picture is no less impressive. Last week we already told you that Nintendo had managed to cover the list of the 10 best-selling games of the week in Japan, collected by Famitsu, in red, but has repeated the featas shared by Gematsu.

Best selling games in Japan

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 32.321 (419.522)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 12.2720 (736.287)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9.938 (4.652.766)

[NSW] Radiant Tale – 7.311 (Novedad)

[NSW] Minecraft – 7.262 (2.655.548)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 5.693 (177.208)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5.217 (3.162.189)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate– 5.052 (4.889.720)

[NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX –4.198 (25.908)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 3.434 (971.212)



The sales figures include the week between May 23 and 29, and has Radiant Tale as a great novelty in the top 10. As if making the top 10 full was not impressive enough, the truth is that we have to go to 20th place in the best-seller list to find a game from another platform, in this case , eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 in its PS4 version. Getting on the podium we have three Nintendo titles, Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the fireproof Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As for consoles, the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch leads the sales, with the original version taking second place and PS5 in third place. In the familia XboxSeries S once again outsells its older sister.

Best selling consoles in Japan

Nintendo Switch OLED – 30.702 (1.829.023)

Nintendo Switch – 21.612 (18.327.035)

PlayStation 5 – 13.495 (1.411.378)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 8.563 (4.734.788)

Xbox Series S – 1.654 (113.227)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.335 (238.567)

Xbox Series X – 887 (101.322)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 164 (1,186,379)

PlayStation 4 – 16 (7.819.584)



