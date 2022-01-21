Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console of 2021 in the United States, and also during Christmas

The North American market is again led by the hybrid console, competing with PS5 in December.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 20, 2022, 09:54 34 comments

We are already well into 2022, but it is always important to keep in mind what we have just been through in order to make a good reading of the video game market. Nintendo Switch continues to be one of the main protagonists of it and, seeing things like the 2021 that it has completed in Japan, we are not surprised to see it leading sales in other countries around the world.

Lead the console market in all of 2021The data shared by Mat Piscatella, a well-known analyst from The NPD Group, indicate that the Nintendo hybrid has been the best seller of December in the United States, if we pay attention to the number of units sold itself. If we compare sales in dollars, at the income level it is tied with PlayStation 5, but throughout the year Switch has been the machine that takes the cat to the water in both battles.

The information relating to the past month yields more striking data on the account due to the fact that the period includes the christmas dates, where a large volume of consoles and games are sold all over the world. The North American market generated $1.3 billion in video game hardware sales in December, which is still a lot of money despite being 3% lower than what was collected during the same month of 2020.

Nintendo Switch hit stores in March 2017, but that doesn’t stop it from continuing to be one of the best-selling consoles of the moment even in 2022, competing directly with the new generation from Sony and Microsoft. These, like Nintendo itself, are affected by the shortage of components when it comes to producing new machines, but that is not stopping their success, which reaches points as high as the fact that in France Switch is on its way to being the most popular console. sold of its history.

