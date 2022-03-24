Nintendo Switch is updated and adds a long-awaited new function to organize games

Version 14.0.0 of the hybrid console adds the ability to create game folders.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 22, 2022, 08:43 47 comments

We know that it usually takes Nintendo longer to incorporate features that other tech manufacturers prioritize, but Nintendo Switch owners will be happy after the release. update to version 14.0.0 of the hybrid console, which is now available to download completely free of charge.

Many were missing the possibility of being able to group their games within the Switch menu, and now they will be able to do so thanks to the organization by folders which is added with this new version. Officially, from Nintendo they call them groupsbut in the end they come to be the same.

Feature requires a minimum of 12 gamesTo use this new feature, all we have to do is go to the main menu of our Nintendo Switch, scroll to the far right and go to our list of games. Once there we can create new folders, and to see them we will have to press the L button. Our software will be shown organized by groups with the name that we have chosen to give each one of them.

The menu and the groups are only available if we have in our console more than 12 games installed, so don’t expect to find this feature if you don’t hit that figure. Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 titles per group, and the same game can be added to different folders.

In addition to this functionality, the new version incorporates improvements related to audio, as we see in the update notes. We can adjust the volume of a Bluetooth audio device using both the volume control buttons on the Switch and those on the device itself. The maximum volume that can be reached with them has also been increased.

In this way, the hybrid console continues to improve the user experience, and it seems that it will continue to do so for quite some time if we take into account the statements made by Nintendo that place Switch still in the middle of its life cycle. It is not for less, since it is accumulating great success at an international level, as evidenced by its sales performance.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo Switch, Update, Hardware and Folders.