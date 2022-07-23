Nintendo Switch launches the Barrage of Gold Points promotion to get cheaper games in the eShop

If we buy certain Nintendo titles we will recover 10% of the investment in gold points for the store.

Summer is also a time for offers and discounts in the different digital stores for PCs and consoles, and Nintendo did not want to miss the opportunity to offer a somewhat more particular promotion. If we enter the eShop during these days we will see that the Flurry of Gold Points promotionwhich will allow us to get cheaper titles in the future.

The key to this is that, by buying certain Nintendo Switch titles, we will get 10% of the price in gold pointswhich can be used later in the eShop to apply discounts to other future digital purchases that we make, before finalizing the purchase process.

The Gold Point Flurry promotion will be active until August 3 and it only applies to certain exclusive Switch games that have multiplayer features, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, although it also works if we obtain a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. We leave you the titles included below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 59,99 euros



Animal Crossing New Horizons – 59,99 euros



Mario Party Superstars – 59,99 euros



Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 69,99 euros



Mario Golf: Super Rush – 59,99 euros



Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Fighters Pass – 24,99 euros



Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Fighters Pass Volumen 2 – 29,99 euros



Nintendo Switch Online



Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack



More about: Nintendo Switch, eShop, Offers and Promotion.