Nintendo Switch leads with an iron fist the console sales of the week in Japan

The hybrid is once again the best-selling of the last seven days, with two models above PS5.

A few days ago we informed you that Nintendo Switch Sports was the best-selling game of the week in Japan in a list that once again highlighted the success of Nintendo Switch in Japanese territorysince all ten games in the top 10 are from the hybrid, leaving no room for more platforms in any of the top positions in the ranking.

But the Famitsu data has also left us figures corresponding to the hardware, where we again verify that Switch also dominates in console salesAnd it does so with absolute clarity. In the last seven days it is the most sold, with 58,396 among the three models.

The OLED model is still the best sellerIf we take a look at the breakdown of each of the versions, we see that OLED switch is still the preferred option in the country, with 31,275 consoles that have ended up in Japanese homes. The data almost doubles the normal model, which occupies the second position on the list.

In third position is PlayStation 5, with just over 3,000 units more than Switch Lite and tripling sales of Series S, the most successful model of the week in terms of Xbox hardware, although the number registered is almost the same as the of its older sister, Xbox Series X.

Below, the top selling consoles in Japan for the last seven days, along with the cumulative sales data.

Best selling consoles of the week

Nintendo Switch OLED – 31.275 (2.223.821)

Nintendo Switch – 15.988 (18.598.486)

PlayStation 5 – 14.609 (1.607.405)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 11.133 (4.862.082)

Xbox Series S – 4.984 (157.017)

Xbox Series X – 4.836 (144.531)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.046 (258.831)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 152 (1.188.420)

PlayStation 4 – 13 (7.819.824)



It is worth remembering that Sony announced this past week that PlayStation 5 will go up in price, and it will also do so in Japan, which may affect the sales data that we know soon. Nintendo already said that, for the time being, it would not increase the price of the Switch, so we should not expect any changes in this regard.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, Sales, Japan and Sales Japan.