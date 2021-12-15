Nintendo Switch looks back at 2021 with its biggest releases and player stats

Metroid Dread, Mario Party, Monster Hunter Rise, Mario Golf and several Pokémon titles among the highlights.

Nintendo has plenty of reasons to be satisfied with the performance of your hybrid. Nintendo Switch has managed to sign a 2021 where it has almost reached 100 million consoles sold, and it has done so with the entire Christmas campaign ahead, a campaign that started after the most successful Black Friday in the history of the console in Spain.

Part of the push has come from a catalog that continues to add titles from its most popular franchises. Nintendo wanted to celebrate this 2021 with the players and has done so with a video that reviews their featured releases and making a website available to players where they can consult some of their game statistics.

Players can check and share their game statistics this 2021The data provided by Nintendo gives us information about the three games we’ve played the most throughout the year, the percentage we have played in portable mode and TV mode, or the total hours compared to 2020, among others. Players have also been able share this information through their social networks in a hashtag that Nintendo has prepared for the occasion.

Between the This year’s games 2021 on Nintendo Switch, the company has highlighted titles such as the celebrated return of Samus in the fantastic Metroid Dread, Mario Golf Super Rush, New Pokémon Snap, Monster Hunter Rise, or the recent remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. With 2021 drawing to a close, players are already looking forward to an exciting 2022, with long-awaited releases like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Return of the Witch in Bayonetta 3.

