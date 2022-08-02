Nintendo Switch Manufacturing Partner Reports New Supply Chain Issues

Despite its success, the Japanese console also suffers from the drawbacks of the situation in the sector globally.

Stock problems continue to affect the video game sector, and although companies like PlayStation are beginning to improve their prospects for this fiscal year, we still come across worrying news about its future from time to time. In this regard, the inability to make a sales forecast this year for Hosiden Corp., a manufacturing partner of Nintendo, has recently been reported.

The Japanese electronics company on Thursday backed away from its earlier outlook citing some uncertainty about its own ability, and that of its customers, to secure enough chips for the coming months. As the Bloomberg agency recalls, more than half of Hosiden’s business comes from his association with Nintendo, which suggests a dodgy production scenario para Switch.

“Hosiden’s most recent outlook shows that production is likely to decline in the July-September quarter versus April-June, which should be the other way around for the entertainment business, which tends to increase production for the final quarter of the year,” said an analysis by Toyo Securities. “This suggests that your client’s fiscal year plan is becoming increasingly elusive,” she adds.

According to March data, Nintendo estimates to sell 21 million units this year. This Wednesday the latest fiscal results of the company will be reported at a meeting where, surely, updated data on its sales estimate will be offered. Meanwhile, the company continues to add successes that make it difficult to resist buying the console, we are talking about the great Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

