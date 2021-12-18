Nintendo Switch Online adds five more SEGA Mega Drive games to its catalog

Subscribers to the Expansion Pack have a total of 19 classic console games.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 17 December 2021, 14:54 16 comments

2021 ends, and December comes with news for Nintendo Switch Online. The remodeling that the service of the Japanese company has had with its Expansion Pack This month has brought us the addition of Paper Mario, in addition to the announcement that Banjo-Kazooie will arrive in January.

But we lacked news regarding the rest of the catalog of classics, which not only has Nintendo 64 games. Switch Online also has SEGA titles, and from today they are available five more Mega Drive games, with some prominent name that had sounded more than once between the requests of the players.

Games that are incorporated into NSO:

Dynamite Headdy

Altered Beast

Sword of Vermilion

ToeJam & Earl

Thunder Force II

We have a bit of everything and for everyone, so those nostalgic for the classic SEGA console will enjoy a good Christmas with titles ranging from 1988 to 1994. With them, the list of Mega Drive increases to 19 sets, although it will be extended over the months through new incorporations.

It is worth noting that the announcement of the Expansion Pack did not sit well with users. While Nintendo is paying a good handful of benefits, the gaming community has been very critical with the company. Additionally, emulation issues have been experienced with some games, something Nintendo has taken note of going forward.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, SEGA Mega Drive, SEGA and Altered Beast.