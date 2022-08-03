Nintendo Switch Online adds icons from two of its main games as unlockable rewards

We can customize our avatar with elements from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We know that Nintendo Switch Online does not offer great things when compared to other online subscription services on the market, but every little implementation for Nintendo Switch addition. For this reason, and after adding those from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, today we come to tell you that there are more rewards available.

Like Nintendo itself has confirmedare now available for unlock new icons of two of the best-selling games on the hybrid console: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, taking advantage of the arrival of new tracks, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, it is not the first time that we can access avatars of these titles, although in this case they are new.

They are available until September 5In this way, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to customize their profiles by redeeming My Nintendo Platinum Points. These are achieved by performing simple tasks thanks to the new system of missions and rewards, which offers us from playing online to using the save in the cloud. The icons will be renewed every week and will be available to unlock until September 5 on the platform.

In addition to this, Nintendo’s subscription service adds classic NES and Super Nintendo games every month, although there is the option to pay for the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, which gives users access to more titles from older systems such as Nintendo. 64 or SEGA Mega Drive.

