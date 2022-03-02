Nintendo Switch Online launches a system of missions and rewards: so you can earn rewards

The Nintendo Switch payment service is updated with goals and prizes for fans.

The last nintendo switch update brings with it a surprise for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, who from now on can carry out missions in several of the console’s games to obtain rewards in exchange, which will vary over the months.

To access this system of missions and rewards, of course, you must be subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online payment service, which is already welcoming you with the announcement of these new challenges. “You will be overcoming missions by using the different services of Nintendo Switch Online, such as the online game or the function of saving data in the cloud”, can be read in the official description of the challenges.

Upon completing a quest, they add, “you will get platinum points” (which have an expiration period) that you can then exchange for “user icons and elements to create icons, which are only available to subscribers” of the service. “There are three different kinds of elements: characters, frames and backgrounds,” he reports. Nintendo.

for now there is four quest blocks with disparate challenges and in some cases, easy to achieve. With a weekly renewal period, they are as follows:

Use programs compatible with online gambling



Use cloud data storage



Use NES programs



Use the Nintendo Switch Online app

Nintendo Switch Online rewards in March

To launch this new Nintendo service there is three video games with missions or rewards, two Switch exclusives, and a third from the NES retro catalog. As you will see, getting the prizes is quite simple. Described as the game of the month, Super Mario Odyssey includes a good handful of icons and frames to personalize our user profile with images taken directly from this great platform; and the same goes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has as guests the characters who celebrate their birthday in March.

For now they are simple missions unrelated to the games in which it challenges youAll these icons can be purchased with the platinum points that you will obtain with the tasks mentioned above. For example, this first month, we will be awarded platinum points if we access the legendary NES Super Mario Bros. It is enough just with that, with accessing the game and enjoying a game. It remains to be seen if later the tasks pose more specific challenges such as meeting specific objectives, defeating a certain number of enemies, etc.

With these Platinum coins in your wallet, you have two options to redeem them. On the one hand, you can use the Nintendo Switch Online application itself to access the exclusive rewards of the service, or you can also visit My Nintendo to use those same points in other rewards that the Japanese firm offers on its official website.

Since its launch in September 2018, Nintendo’s online service has expanded its offering by adding Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online… for an extended subscription fee. This kind of action has generated great criticism among fans, and it is something we talk about in our column. Nintendo still does not understand what a good paid online subscription should be.

More about: Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo.