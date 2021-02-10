Nintendo Switch Online: networks catch fire asking for Earthbound

Nintendo Switch Online, the service that has more than 26 million users, announces its free games for this month, which will be present in the “virtual console” of Nintendo Switch through the applications of Super Nintendo and own NES. The Nintendo of America account on Twitter has revealed that it is about: Doomsday Warrior (SNES), Psycho Dream (SNES), Prehistorik Man (SNES) and Fire ‘n Ice (NES).

Four more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 2/17! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Doomsday Warrior

・Psycho Dream

・ Prehistoric Man NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Fire ‘n Ice pic.twitter.com/ObOk5uyw2t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2021

This could be the news, however, what we echo is that the networks have caught fire with fans pissed off because To this day, Earthbound has not yet reached the gaming service for your Switch. The game, which belongs to the saga originally known as MOTHER, is an RPG from which products such as Pokémon took many elements and it is also an adventure already considered cult.

There are those who deny games:

What are these games just add Earthbound already https://t.co/5Zt3dLt0jy — Liran #SaveInfinityTrain (@Liran_idk) February 10, 2021

What do you think there would be no problem in offering it:

I swear if Nintendo can add all three Donkey Kong Country games then they can add Earthbound. – CirNO (@ Br0YES) February 10, 2021

And then there is, for example, the one who fantasizes about a better world for RPG lovers (at least the kid is positive):

I hope the reason for delaying #EarthBound on the switch is that there working on remake 🤔 or a bundle 3 pack . pic.twitter.com/P5l9juPQl0 — Alex Silva (@MintyChipAlex) February 10, 2021

What about you? What do you think of these additions?

Source: Comicbook