Nintendo Switch production would be affected by the supply crisis despite high demand

According to Nikkei, the component problems and the war in Ukraine would be affecting those in Kyoto.

Nintendo Switch has been a sensation since it hit the market, today it has already become one of the best-selling consoles in the company’s history, surpassing successes such as Nintendo Wii, with over 100 million units sold. However, the supply problems that the world is experiencing are not unrelated to those of Kyoto.

As reported by Nikkei (shared by VGA), the Japanese company expects to sell around 20 million Nintendo Switch in its current fiscal yeara figure that, although it is still large, represents a decrease of 10% compared to the previous year and 30% if we compare it with the spectacular year that Nintendo lived in 2020.

Strong demand colliding with production problemsNintendo could sell 23 million of units in this last fiscal year, decreasing a 20% sales compared to the previous year, where the phenomenon Animal Crossing: New Horizons pushed the company to destroy all forecasts with more than 28 million units sold. Nintendo has already blamed this decline on the shortage of components: “The supply and demand for semiconductor parts is very tight and it is affecting the production of the Switch. We are evaluating the impact,” explained a Nintendo spokesman.

Nikkei reports again point to some supply problems that would be colliding with a strong world demand of Nintendo Switch. Although the Kyotoites would like to start ramping up production, prolonged chip shortages and disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect production. Nintendo recalled last February that Nintendo Switch is still in the middle of the generation cycle, with several years of life ahead of it.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Sales and Nintendo.