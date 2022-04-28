Nintendo Switch Sports, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

Wii Sports created a trend. More than 15 years later, Nintendo wants to repeat the game on Switch with a new video game. Nintendo Switch Sports is made up of six sports, online and the intensive use of the Joy-Con. It’s enough? In this review we tell you everything you need to know.

Who more and who less has ended up throwing a game to Wii Sports. That was the great success of Nintendo. The title that was included at launch with the Wii console allowed us to check the benefits and novelty of the Wiimote, a controller that would end up making history in the world of video games. Years later, attempts were made to repeat the success with Wii Sports Resort, this time taking advantage of a new more sensitive peripheral (Wii Motion Plus) and a larger repertoire of sports.

More than 15 years have passed since this particular license was issued, and the next step was obvious: try it with Nintendo Switch. It is logical. The Joy Con They are direct heirs of that technology, based on the detection of our movements and the desire to generate a new gaming experience, making us move our bodies in front of the screen. Now, circumstances have changed quite a bit, and what was a booming trend is now rather discreet. In fact, Nintendo itself has made very tentative attempts to take advantage of gyroscopes and accelerometers. If not, you just have to watch 1-2 Switch and its unsurprising results. But here we are, this time with Nintendo Switch Sports, a game that follows the philosophy of previous titles in the series, rescuing some of the sports that we had already practiced (bowling, tennis and epee), while incorporating new ones (soccer, badminton and volleyball). All with an increased level of depth, in addition to a good handful of game alternatives, as well as online optionswhich is perhaps the most significant. Additionally, golf will be added towards the end of the year, and hopefully the suite will be updated in the future, following in the footsteps of other Nintendo products. The question is: is it enough right now? Come with me and I’ll explain it to you in detail.

Sports for everyone on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports currently consists of six sports that can be played both locally and online. The report is varied and the complexity of the game and options vary with each particular discipline. We have tennis, bowling, chambara, volleyball, badminton and soccer. To this repertoire, as I have told you before, golf will be added towards the autumn, and it is to be hoped that more sports will be included for free. That is, it is a scalable game, which is likely to follow the trend of updates to games like Mario Tennis Aces or Mario Golf: Super Rush.

But at the moment this is what there is, and it seemed to me rather scarce. It is true that we have aspects such as bowling, chambara or soccer that have several submodalities, but that has not taken away the feeling of being in front of a game with little content. Of course, what there is is very good and has the nintendo seal of quality. You can expect refined gameplay, exquisite control tuning, and in particular high precision when it comes to using the Joy-Con, which is essential to understanding this release. Let’s go by parts…

Los cakes It is one of the best that the set has, a key to the identity of the Nintendo Sports saga. Compared to the Wii original, the minigame has evolved by leaps and bounds. The increased sensitivity of the Joy-Con allows you to hold and launch the ball more accurately, applying a launch effect depending on how much you turn your wrist. The behavior is fantastic, within a mode that includes a series of additional challenges under three difficulty modes (beginner, intermediate and advanced). Basically, they are a set of tests that put fixed and moving obstacles on the way to the pins, making knocking them down a fun challenge. Very successful novelty.

The tennisOn the contrary, it has no mystery. You can make drop shots or take high shots intuitively. Also forehands, backhands and even planking for the ball. The matches are very dynamic, and can be spectacular. It is one of the most accomplished sports of the whole, but also one with little travel. Challenges like the ones mentioned above, the presence of a tournament, etc. are missed. Just as it is presented, it is a decaffeinated tennis and that invites little replayability.

The chambara It is something like the evolution of the game of swords that Wii Sports Resort incorporated. It’s not bad at all. They are one-on-one fights hitting your opponent until you push him out of the ring. The magic of the matter is knowing when to defend yourself and when to attack, swinging the sword at all possible angles. Therefore, this is not about attacking without rhyme or reason, since you will end up defeated, but about knowing when to block the blows and then counterattack. Apart from the use of the normal sword, it allows you to wield the energy sword (which recharges power when blocking to launch a more powerful attack) and the twin swords (in which we are given two swords, to handle them with each Joy-Con). It is a minigame with playable depth, but with little travel as it does not pose additional tests.

Lack of ambition and desire to propose new thingsThe volleyball is another of the sports offered. Basically, you have to emulate the movements that you would make if you were playing the game for real. So you can set the ball for your teammate, shoot, jump to block an attack or dive to return the ball before it hits the ground. If you play solo, the AI ​​handles your partner quite effectively. However, don’t expect much, since after you play a couple of games the magic will wear off. Championships, tournaments or some additional challenge are missing, because games without more are not stimulating enough.

About him badminton I don’t have many positive things to say either. The matches are limited to returning the shuttlecock (the ball) by handling the racket. You can do lob shots, spikes and drop shots, but there is no depth of play. He is another minigame whose magic ends soon, as it does not have other attractions, beyond trying the different degrees of difficulty of it. Of course, the physics of the steering wheel is very successful, drawing trajectories that emulate his behavior in reality.

Lastly, we have the soccer, a modality that integrates quite successfully, and that reminds me of Rocket League in its approach. The stages are closed, so that the ball never escapes over the sideline, and it is also something that we can use in our favor to generate rebounds. Our soccer player can make long shots, shoot to the sides and also launch into a plank to headbutts. We can also run (keeping an eye on the resistance bar), as well as jump. It’s not bad, especially if we consider that there is an option to play 1v1 and 4v4 matches, as well as a special shot-on-door mode that invites us to put the Joy-Con strapped to our legs.

Most of the sports mentioned have three degrees of difficulty, which modify the artificial intelligence of the adversaries. They also support a variable number of players, both locally and online. For example, bowling allows 4 users locally, and up to 16 online as an elimination tournament. All the sports can be played individuallybut they obviously gain interest when enjoyed together with friends or people from all over the world.

Another especially positive aspect of the game is that it allows you customize your avatar. You can equip various items of gear and accessories while earning points in online battles. There is also a rank system to acquire the “Pro” level in each sport, as well as specific achievements. This makes the gameplay gain some depth, despite the fact that the general feeling is that there is a lack of disciplines… and also game options.

Nintendo Switch Sports is a game with all the quality that Nintendo provides in its releases. Graphically it’s not a marvel, but it’s great and offers pleasant characters and settings. All with exquisite fluidity and a robust finish. The melodies are perfectly accompanied by soft tones and effects that emphasize the party spirit of these types of proposals. The title is great for that part.

However, it seemed an incomplete game. Maybe when they add golf and some additional discipline it will become something else, but at the moment I think the whole is rather poor. In addition, tournaments, championships or challenges could have been incorporated within each specialty. This is something that the bowling minigame does well, but then there are others like badminton, tennis or volleyball that use up their fun too soon. It can work more or less well if you play in company, but if you want to enjoy it alone… it’s very rare.

In other words: Nintendo could have done much better. More sports, more specialties, more options, more challenges… Asking for some kind of career mode doesn’t seem unreasonable to me at this point, and it’s just that a lot has happened since Wii Sports in 2006. They lack ambition and the desire to propose new things, to do justice to an authentic phenomenon. As it is, I can’t recommend it, although I can’t deny that if you try it (especially in company) you may end up having a good time with some of its proposals.