Nintendo Switch Sports details dates and times for the Online Test: these are the conditions to participate

The Japanese company surprised the public with the return of sports during its latest Nintendo Direct.

The Nintendo Direct last week has left us with the most exciting headlines for hybrid users, and the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports was one of the most important points of the entire event. After all, the return of the Wii’s iconic digital sports was confirmed for the next April 29 together with the promise to prepare a Online Test.

An active Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required to participate.Now, Nintendo takes a new step in this direction and advances the dates and times to participate in this widespread trial. Before proceeding, however, it is worth noting the terms that the Big N imposes to be one of the first players to try Nintendo Switch Sports: have the console, a Nintendo account, an Internet connection and a active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

If you meet all the conditions and are interested in participating in the Nintendo Switch Online Network Test, please note that it will consist of 5 sessions of 45 minutes each throughout the days February 19 and 20. Below you have the schedules available for each date:

Saturday, February 19 04:00-04:45 (peninsular hours)



12:00-12:45 (peninsular hours)



8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. (peninsular hours)

Sunday, February 20 04:00-04:45 (peninsular hours)



12:00-12:45 (peninsular hours)

As Nintendo explains on its website, participants in the network test will be able to play online games from bowling, tennis and chambara. We will be matched with random users, so it will not be possible to start games against friends that are also within the same session.

While Nintendo Switch Sports has become a game overnight Highly expected by the community, the rest of the announcements shown during the Nintendo Direct should not be detracted from either. In this sense, the event has had several surprises among which names like Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, a new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a delivery of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes stand out.

