Nintendo Switch Sports falls short of the success of Wii Sports but leads the British weekly top

Physical sales data in the UK puts the Switch game in first position.

On April 29, Nintendo Switch Sports arrived at stores, a new installment of Nintendo for its hybrid console that brings back the sports proposal that had its greatest success with Wii Sports in the past. However, it seems that this renaissance is not working on a similar level in commercial terms.

If we look at the data collected in Games Industry regarding physical sales in the United Kingdom, we see that Nintendo Switch Sports leads the week in sales, but the accumulated figures have nothing to do with what moved the franchise. It is the third best British release in the series, behind Wii Sports, but also Wii Sports Resort.

Wii Sports came bundled with Wii, but it hasn’t beaten Wii Sports Resort either.As for Wii Sports, it was something to be expected because the title came bundled with the Wii release, but it has also not managed to surpass Resort, which was released later. Data collected in the UK tells us that Nintendo Switch Sports has sold less than half than those titles achieved in their launch week, although better than Wii Sports Club.

Of course, in the Big N they can be happy with the first days in the stores of their most recent release, since, if we compare it with other games aimed at a similar audience, it has double sold than Mario Party Superstars, released in November last year, and six times more than Ring Fit Adventure, released in October 2019.

As a result of the arrival of Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga falls to second position, with a 25% drop in sales from the previous week after managing to be three weeks in a row at the top. Similarly, the arrival of more PlayStation 5 units allow Gran Turismo 7 to climb to the third step of the podium.

Next, we leave you the top 10 best-selling games of the week in UK stores, taking into account only physical editions.

Best-selling games of the week in the UK

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Grand Touring 7

Horizon: Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Elden Ring

Grand Theft Auto V

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Regarding the most recent release of Nintendo for Switch, we recommend that you go through our review of Nintendo Switch Sports to see what we think of it. Has the effort to repeat the Wii Sports play been enough?

