Nintendo Switch Sports receives a free update with movements and unpublished features

Nintendo Switch Sports is the latest attempt by the Big N to get us off the couch and let’s do some exercise. This idea, which is recovered from the iconic Wii Sports, gave more than one headache to the development team, which has ended up giving us a new proposal focused on sports such as football, volleyball, basketball or badmintonwithout forgetting activities already seen in the franchise such as tennis or bowling.

The update will be available on July 27Nintendo is aware that it still has a lot of work ahead of it with the sports delivery of Nintendo Switch, and that is why it is now encouraging us with a free summer update that, scheduled for the July 27th, will incorporate novelties in the gameplay. In this sense, the Nintendo website especially highlights some new moves to ensure victory in volleyball matches and the possibility of wear leg strapwhich comes along with the title in its physical format or can be purchased separately, to kick hard when we play soccer.

Beyond this, the update also expands the possibilities for all those players who wish to improve in the League Probecause according to what is read in the Big N portal, the patch also adds the S and Infinite ranks. Additionally, users will also be able to join matches in ‘Play with Friends’ mode using new room IDs.

There’s no question that Nintendo Switch Sports wants to keep expanding its content to keep players engaged, but its success is no match for Wii Sports. And it is that, although we see the delivery of Nintendo Switch as a good heir of the virtues of the first game in the franchise, you can read in our review of Nintendo Switch Sports why we consider that your fun is incomplete.

