Nintendo Switch will receive some Fortnite-themed Joy-Con

Nintendo has revealed a few Joy-con thematic of Fortnite that they will come to Nintendo Switch this summer.

The controller set includes a blue one with the letter F on the back and a yellow one with Peely the Banana. The controls also include 500 V-Bucks and the Fleet Force pack that can be purchased from June 4.

At the moment they cannot be reserved yet. As soon as the cosmetics are available in the game, we will see how the pack includes up to a new pickaxe. We do not know the price but it will probably be around 70 euros, if we take other similar products as an example.

Six months ago a special edition of the Switch itself was announced that is decorated with some emblematic icons of the video game and includes two special Joy-Con colors (on the right control we see the iconic game bus screen printed), as well as various cosmetics.

Today season 6 of chapter 2 of Fortnite begins, a new twist with news on the map, new skins and weapons, as well as an introduction that we told you in the news a few minutes ago in this same medium. Lara Croft joins the set of sagas skins, so soon it will be possible to see her fight with the Master Chief, Kratos, Alien, Ripley, Sarah Connor … the crossover continues.

And be careful because depending on which consoles, the download can go up to 28 gigabytes in size, so prepare yourself for a little bit of waiting in addition to making room for it, which surely some of you will need.