Nintendo Switch will reduce the size of its boxes, and there is a logistical reason behind this decision

The Japanese company plans to reduce the packaging of the console by up to 20% to facilitate its distribution.

Although it is common practice as each generation progresses, reasonable explanations behind these movements are rarely shared. We are talking about Nintendo’s decision to reduce the size of Nintendo Switch boxes by up to 20% in order to promote its distribution and, therefore, sell more consoles.

This is information shared by Nikkei, which they expand on by commenting that its final ideal is to increase the amount of supply to the world by improving transport efficiency, we understand that by facilitating better product stacking. It is unknown if this measure will reach the West, but in japan it starts in august.

Nintendo is optimistic with the distribution of the console for the Christmas campaignFrom Vooks expands this curiosity highlighting how, in fact, the Nintendo Switch packaging (OLED model) was already 14% smaller compared to the original Nintendo Switch, so the feat of the Nintendo team to continue reducing space is great. Unfortunately, at the moment there are no images of the new box.

At the beginning of the month we learned that the production of the Nintendo Switch had been slowed down in recent months due to delays in obtaining components such as semiconductors, however the Japanese company was quite optimistic about the Christmas campaignso these kinds of decisions only reinforce the idea of ​​a very positive sales quarter for the Big N.

In addition, there are several exclusive releases for Switch that are scheduled to premiere in the coming months, starting with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, but followed by other highly anticipated returns such as Bayonetta 3.

More about: Nintendo Switch and Nintendo.