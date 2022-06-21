Nintendo teams up with LEGO again to launch new sets of Super Mario characters

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

They are launched on August 1 at a price of 5.99 euros, compatible with Peach’s Castle.

We have more and more collaborations LEGO not only with the video games, but specifically with the characters of Nintendo. Today we have several Super Mario packs available, in addition to others confirmed for the coming months, as in the case of Peach.

They will be more since, recently, on the occasion of LEGO Con 2022, Nintendo has announced more character packs which you can see in the image below:

The first confirmed are Nabbit, Purple Toad, Hammer Bro, Waddlewing, Toady, Baby Yoshi, Red Yoshi y Blue Shy Guy, being designed to be used with other LEGO Super Mario sets. Each wrapper has a single character that we will discover by surprise.

These packs go on sale on August 1stsame date as Peach’s Castle, at a price of 5,99 euros. They can also be used as a decorative element, although the packages will be made of cardboard on this occasion, as part of an initiative to reduce the use of plastics.

As we say, other important characters, such as Luigi, have joined the LEGO Super Mario universe. Even so, the block company collaborates with more video game brands around the world. In fact, we’ve seen exclusive release sets from earlier this year like Horizon: Forbidden West.

More about: Super Mario, LEGO and Nintendo.

