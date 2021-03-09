Nintendo unveils three new amiibo figures

Great news for Monster Hunter fans: Nintendo is already preparing 3 amiibo to accompany the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch, reports Comicbook. Check them out:

#MHStories2: Wings of Ruin amiibo will also be available exclusively @GameStop alongside the release of the game and each will unlock a different special layered armor set! While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/yHJx7WaxoY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2021

As you all know (and if that’s not what we’re here for), Capcom will launch Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Switch along with three new figures from the amiibo line, as already announced that it would also happen with Monster Hunter Rise. At least in the US, they will be available only on the GameStop network. We do not know what will happen in our territory. We will see amiibo of Ena (which will have a Rathalos egg), Razewing Ratha and Tsukino. If we use it on the sensor while playing we will get new armor. The game will hit the market on July 9 of this month, the same day that the figures will be available.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-driven role-playing game within the Monster Hunter universe, revealed by Capcom during a Nintendo Direct in September 2020. This spin-off of the series has been confirmed to receive a deluxe edition , which will come with special armor and hairstyles for the player character, as well as a set of cute Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei outfits for Navirou, your Felyne sidekick. Furthermore, players who pre-order the game will also receive a special Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena, another ally of the player in Wings of Ruin.