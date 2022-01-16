Nintendo warns the community of fake internet sites that copy its brand and sell products

The Big N has already found one of these sites that commit fraud, selling games and consoles at reduced prices.

After finding a copycat site on the internet, Nintendo issued a warning to players through a statement, asking everyone’s attention to various acts of fraud, since disguising products with discounts from The Big N, numerous pages on the network are committing illegal acts, stealing money and personal information of individuals.

Be careful not to confuse our official page with otherNintendo“We recently confirmed the existence of a fake site on the internet that parodies the official Nintendo website,” read the words of the statement. “These pages have nothing to do with our company.”

According to Nintendo (who has chosen not to share any information regarding these fake sites), the pages use the logo of the company, obviously illegally, and pretend to be Nintendo itself, displaying various official items and products for sale, at greatly reduced prices.

“If you purchase products from these fake sites, you could be a victim of fraud,” the statement continued. “We want to ask our buyers to have watch out not to confuse our official page with others, and avoid buying any product”. Nintendo added that if they discover more pages that impersonate the company, the they will report to the police, along with the relevant agencies and ministries.

This isn’t Nintendo’s first recent fight against piracy. During the spring of 2021, La Gran N denounced Gary Bowser, leader of a group that was dedicated to selling hacks of Nintendo Switch. A few months later, the company won a lawsuit against RomUniverse, a portal that distributed illegal copies of the company’s securities.

