Nintendo will give more details of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in its own Direct: broadcast date and time

The title has already shared various details of the adventure and is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on July 29.

Nintendo has already raised our expectations with an announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that, without a doubt, managed to encourage all fans of this RPG franchise. The game is already scheduled for release next month julio, something that was accompanied by details related to its protagonists or the size it will occupy on Nintendo Switch. However, the Big N still has many things to tell.

The Direct will be broadcast on June 22 at 4:00 p.m.That is why Nintendo has just announced a new Direct focused exclusively on the imminent Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As announced on their social networks, the Japanese company intends to start broadcasting next June 22 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. As additional data, the streaming will last for about 20 minutes and can be followed through the Nintendo YouTube channel.

It is clear that Nintendo wants to excite us before launching its game on the market, so we can expect more details related to the gameplay of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as well as details regarding the abilities of its characters and the story. At the moment, we will have to wait until next Wednesday to know all the data that the company will share.

Right now, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been in the news a lot because of the problems with its collector’s edition, which will ship its extras late and has caused quite a bit of drama on the My Nintendo Store. Be that as it may, fans of the franchise are excited about this release, and that is why we have already thought of 4 keys for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to become the best game in the saga.

