Nintendo will invest in expanding its internal video game development capacity by expanding its offices

The new investments are part of a $ 880 million expansion plan.

Nintendo has not stopped celebrate successes thanks to Nintendo Switch. Just yesterday we knew the sales figures for the hybrid console during the week of Black Friday, historical numbers for the console, achieving its best month of November since it hit the market in 2017. Some extraordinary numbers that comes in the middle of a serious problem of scarcity.

Nintendo seeks to rely less on outsourced developmentThose in Kyoto do not seem to intend to let go of the accelerator, immersed in an ambitious expansion plan for its video game development capacity, with an investment of 880 million dollars. In a Nikkei report echoed by VGC, we have learned that the company will expand its offices with the aim of increasing internal game development, being able to dispense with part of the outsourced development.

New Building of the Kyoto Waterworks Bureau – Nikkei / VGC

The new building will be built on the site of the old headquartersOn the one hand, Nintendo has rented the sixth and seventh floors of the new building Government of the Kyoto Waterworks Bureau, available as of May 2022. This is located next to the current Nintendo headquarters and will serve to expand the company’s development resources. The new hiring of employees will be supported by the city of Kyoto, which will contribute up to $ 1.4 million annually depending on the number of new hires, over the next three years.

Nintendo’s other major expansion project will focus on the construction of a new building on the site of its former headquarters. The company is in a moment of great growth not only in the world of video games, the Super Mario movie is almost ready and Nintendo does not rule out taking other successful franchises to the cinema, projects that add to other great bets such as from Super Nintendo World.

