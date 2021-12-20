Nintendo would have detailed some of the mechanics of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 in new patents

They would be describing some of the movements and abilities that we could see in the game trailer.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the games most anticipated of 2022, and no wonder, his first installment for Nintendo Switch and WiiU, has been widely recognized among critics and has had a huge influence in the industry. That is why, there are very high expectations for discovering how Nintendo intends to surprise us in this new installment.

We could perform movements and attacks in free fallFinally, in the Nintendo Direct del E3 2021, we were able to see the first images of the game in a new trailer that took our protagonist to the skies. The trailer briefly showed us some of the new mechanics that we will find and of which now, we would have received more details thanks to some new Nintendo patents that Gamereactor has echoed.

One of the mechanics that most caught our attention in the trailer was the one in which Link glided through high ground, standing on platforms that were above him. In the patent, Nintendo describes a similar move and the restrictions that you will have in the game, having to have your whole body under the terrain to cross, and preventing you from executing the skill if you encounter dangerous elements on the way, such as spikes, or if the terrain has a large unevenness.

In the trailer we could also see how Link killed some Bokoblin using a new ability that moved huge spike balls. The patent would describe this mechanics as a form of rewind objects in time independently of what happens around us, as if it were Christopher Nolan’s latest science fiction thriller.

Some restrictions are shown to move through the terrainFinally, it seems that the opening scene of the trailer with Link falling into the void It will not be something specific, since Nintendo has also patented a series of mechanics around the time in which we are in free fall. From this position, we could we could move and even shoot with our bow. As we always say when it comes to patents, you should take these data wisely and although they serve to give us an idea of ​​where the company is heading, they are not confirmation in any way. We will still have to wait to find out more details in this new adventure, but at 3DJuegos we have told you about some of the keys you should know about the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

