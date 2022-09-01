Nintendo’s mobile RPG, Dragalia Lost, dates the definitive closure of its servers

Cygames confirmed in March that it would end the main campaign in the summer and then shut down its services.

Although Dragalia Lost was never published in Europe, from the very beginning it became one of the most outstanding mobile titles in Nintendo. However, the game developed by Cygames announced in March of this year that it would close all its services on iOS and Android at some point in 2022.

In that communication it was explained that the RPG would end the main campaign in July with the second part of chapter 26, but it will be at the end of this year when it will cease to be operational. Specific, will shut down its servers on November 30ending with some services on certain previous dates.

It cannot be played from November 30, 2022“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since the start of the service. Please note that the Diamantum (the internal currency) is no longer available for purchase from August 30,” reads the official statement. “Improvement packs and items that can be purchased in the in-game store in exchange for Diamantum will no longer be available for purchase as of October 31, 2022.”

It does not seem that Nintendo and Cygames played very badly with this Dragalia Lost, since the income data of its first years indicated that generated more than other titles which, in principle, should be more popular, as is the case with Super Mario Run, also available in stores for iOS and Android.

