Nioh 2 Update Addresses Yokai Abilities And Extra, Full Patch Notes Revealed

April 12, 2020
Developer Crew Ninja has dropped a model new substitute for the PS4 samurai Soul-like Nioh 2 that “principally focuse[s] on Yokai abilities.” Now now we have compiled all the patch notes below.

The substitute makes a wide range of adjustments to Nioh 2’s quite a lot of Soul Cores. Lots of these tweaks make the Yokai abilities extra easy to execute, make them do additional harm and convey additional hits, decrease startup and restoration time, increase drop expenses, and additional. Crew Ninja talked about these alterations must provide “a additional balanced and well-rounded enjoy for the participant.”

Together with adjusting the Yokai abilities, Crew Ninja moreover tweaked a couple of of Nioh 2’s mechanics to trigger them to a bit of additional forgiving. These include increasing the great fortune window of the Ki Pulse, adjusting numerous varied weapon skills, fixing a bunch of issues related to Yokai Shift and the Blacksmith, and additional.

