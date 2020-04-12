Nioh 2 Update Addresses Yokai Abilities And Extra, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Crew Ninja has dropped a model new substitute for the PS4 samurai Soul-like Nioh 2 that “principally focuse[s] on Yokai abilities.” Now now we have compiled all the patch notes below.

[Update]

Latest patch v1.08 has now rolled out. This patch is principally keen about Yokai Abilities. Please be taught all the adjustments on the photos below and proceed to beef up your yokai looking methods 👹! #Nioh2 #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/llDsZzsSdT — Crew NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) April 10, 2020

The substitute makes a wide range of adjustments to Nioh 2’s quite a lot of Soul Cores. Lots of these tweaks make the Yokai abilities extra easy to execute, make them do additional harm and convey additional hits, decrease startup and restoration time, increase drop expenses, and additional. Crew Ninja talked about these alterations must provide “a additional balanced and well-rounded enjoy for the participant.”

Together with adjusting the Yokai abilities, Crew Ninja moreover tweaked a couple of of Nioh 2’s mechanics to trigger them to a bit of additional forgiving. These include increasing the great fortune window of the Ki Pulse, adjusting numerous varied weapon skills, fixing a bunch of issues related to Yokai Shift and the Blacksmith, and additional.

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

