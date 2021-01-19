Nioh and Nioh 2 for PS5 detail their use of Dual Sense and more news

The full and remastered versions of Nioh and Nioh 2 They will hit the market on February 5, 2021, exclusively for PS5. And although the announcement of the collection came about two months ago, there were still many details that we needed to know regarding the improvements that both titles will offer.

Luckily, today we have not only cleared up doubts about the use that remasters will make of the Dual Sense, but we have also discovered other details of these reviews. From the different graphic modes that they will offer, to the crossplay between PS4 and PS5 that Nioh 2 will have.

The information regarding the graphic novelties, which has been echoed by Gamingbolt, comes from the Japanese media Gamespark, which has had previous access to the title. According to these, although at the time it was announced that Nioh and Nioh 2 could run at 120 FPS on PS5, the collection will come with up to three different configuration options.

The first option will give us the possibility to play at 4K resolution and at 60 FPS. The second will offer us 120 FPS, but it will limit the resolution to 1080p. Finally, the third (called PS5 Standard) will offer a 1080p and 60 FPS setting, but will include more detailed graphic effects such as shadows, foliage and improved model textures.

Regarding the use of the DualSense in both games, the same outlet comments that the game uses the haptic feedback part of the controller for various combat abilities, as well as adaptive triggers for the bow and arrow.

On the other hand, the medium Wccftech (which begins today an exclusive coverage of the game) has published an interview with the director of the game Fumihiko Yasuda. And in it, it has been revealed how crossplay will work in this collection. This is what Yasuda has commented on the matter: