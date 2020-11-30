Nippon TV Launching ‘A Girl of 35’ Scripted Format at Singapore Market

Japanese leisure group Nippon Tv is utilizing the Asian Tv Discussion board in Singapore this week to launch hit sequence “A Girl of 35” as a scripted format. The underlying drama has been airing on Nippon TV since October.

The present follows a younger woman who in 1995, age 10, has a freak accident and is left in an unconscious state. Twenty-five years later, she wakes with a 35-year-old-body however the thoughts of a 10-year-old. She rushes to build up over 20 years’ price of experiences and endures pains and heartbreaks as she goes to center college and highschool and matures shortly, earlier than blossoming into a gorgeous lady with a thoughts that has lastly caught up together with her physique. The present options film star Shibasaki Ko (“Battle Royale,” “Suspect X,” “47 Ronin”) within the lead position.

“This story of awakening and inspiration may have viewers questioning how they’ve spent their previous 25 years and ponder how they need to be shifting ahead with their lives,” stated Sayako Aoki, supervisor of worldwide enterprise growth at Nippon TV.

Written by Kazuhiko Yukawa and directed by Ryuichi Inomata, the sequence is put collectively by the identical manufacturing group as one other latest Nippon TV hit “I’m Mita Your Housekeeper.”

“We shortly realized that ATF was the proper event wherein to launch ‘A Girl of 35,’ as our scripted codecs have had a lot success within the Asian area. For instance, our sequence ‘Mom’ was very properly tailored and obtained in China, South Korea and Thailand, and the variation of our format ‘Deserted’ gained the Maya prize in Thailand,” stated Aoki.

“ ‘A Girl of 35’ has a robust message of hope and realization of not taking

every part in life without any consideration. It’s sure to resonate now with audiences in Asia, in addition to all over the world, as viewers can sympathize with the story of this household whereas reflecting how we received to the place we’re proper now.

Working as half of the Singapore Media Pageant, the ATF runs Dec 1-4, 2020, together with a primary day dominated by conferences. Attributable to coronavirus-related journey restrictions, the market this 12 months is ready as a completely on-line affair.