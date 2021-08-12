Niranjana (ventriloquist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Niranjana is a well-experienced ventriloquist from Tamil Nadu. She carried out in numerous levels and tv displays. She is the daughter of veteran ventriloquist Venky. Niranjana rose to reputation when she featured within the tv display KPY season 8. Additionally, she acted in some advert movies and advertisements.
Niranjana Biography
|Title
|Niranjana
|Actual Title
|Niranjana
|Nickname
|Neena
|Occupation
|Ventriloquist
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Past due Venky (ventriloquist)
Mom: Dr. Nikkila (naturopathist)
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be updaetd
|Faculty
|Aditya Vidyashram, Puducherry
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Studying Jocks
|Delivery Position
|Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, India
|Fatherland
|Puducherry Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Niranjana’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/niranjana.ventriloquist
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/niki_neena
Attention-grabbing details about Niranjana
- In 2019, she earned the celebrated KPY 8 name.
- Virtually 25k other people following her respectable Instagram account.
Motion pictures Record
TV Displays
- KPY 8 – 2019 (Position: Contestant)
Niranjana Pictures
Take a look at the newest photographs of Niranjana,
