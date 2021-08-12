Niranjana (ventriloquist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Niranjana is a well-experienced ventriloquist from Tamil Nadu. She carried out in numerous levels and tv displays. She is the daughter of veteran ventriloquist Venky. Niranjana rose to reputation when she featured within the tv display KPY season 8. Additionally, she acted in some advert movies and advertisements.

Niranjana Biography

Title Niranjana Actual Title Niranjana Nickname Neena Occupation Ventriloquist Date of Delivery But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Past due Venky (ventriloquist)

Mom: Dr. Nikkila (naturopathist) Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be updaetd Faculty Aditya Vidyashram, Puducherry School But to be up to date Spare time activities Studying Jocks Delivery Position Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, India Fatherland Puducherry Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Niranjana’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/niranjana.ventriloquist

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/niki_neena

Attention-grabbing details about Niranjana

In 2019, she earned the celebrated KPY 8 name.

name. Virtually 25k other people following her respectable Instagram account.

Motion pictures Record

TV Displays

KPY 8 – 2019 (Position: Contestant)

Niranjana Pictures

Take a look at the newest photographs of Niranjana,

