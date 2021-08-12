Niranjana (ventriloquist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Niranjana (ventriloquist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Niranjana is a well-experienced ventriloquist from Tamil Nadu. She carried out in numerous levels and tv displays. She is the daughter of veteran ventriloquist Venky. Niranjana rose to reputation when she featured within the tv display KPY season 8. Additionally, she acted in some advert movies and advertisements.

Niranjana Biography

Title Niranjana
Actual Title Niranjana
Nickname Neena
Occupation Ventriloquist
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Past due Venky (ventriloquist)
Mom: Dr. Nikkila (naturopathist)
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be updaetd
Faculty Aditya Vidyashram, Puducherry
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Studying Jocks
Delivery Position Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, India
Fatherland Puducherry Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Niranjana’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/niranjana.ventriloquist

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/niki_neena

Attention-grabbing details about Niranjana

  • In 2019, she earned the celebrated KPY 8 name.
  • Virtually 25k other people following her respectable Instagram account.

Motion pictures Record

TV Displays

  • KPY 8 – 2019 (Position: Contestant)

Niranjana Pictures

Take a look at the newest photographs of Niranjana,

