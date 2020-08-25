Nirav Modi case: PNB gets Rs 24.33 crore as first installment of recovery

New Delhi: In the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the bank has received Rs 24.33 crore as the first installment of recovery. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs gave this information on Tuesday. The ministry said that Punjab National Bank has informed that it has received US $ 3.25 million (equivalent to Rs 24.33 crore) from USA as the first installment of recovery in the Nirav Modi case. Also Read – SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda can raise capital by selling shares in current financial year

Let us know that on Tuesday, Interpol has issued a global arrest warrant against money laundering charges against Amy Modi, wife of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Officials gave this information on Tuesday. He said that on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the global police body Interpol has issued a 'Red Notice'.

Once such a notice has been issued against the fugitive, Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person when he is seen in their countries. After this, extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

It is believed that Amy Modi has left the country soon after the alleged case of bank fraud came to light in 2018. The ED has slapped Amy Modi under her husband Nirav Modi, along with her relative Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nirav Modi (49) is currently in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March 2019. Earlier this year, a Mumbai court declared him a fugitive economic offender and ordered the confiscation of his properties. The ED has already seized assets worth about Rs 329 crore belonging to Nirav Modi.

Significantly, the ED is investigating Nirav Modi, Choksi and others in money laundering charges in connection with an alleged fraud of over two billion dollars in a PNB branch in Mumbai.

