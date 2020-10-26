Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected for the seventh time in a London court: CBI

New Delhi: A UK court on Monday rejected the bail application of Indian businessman Nirav Modi for the seventh time. Diamond merchant Nirav Modi is accused of being involved in the scam of Arab rupees in Punjab National Bank in India. Nirav Modi was arrested in March 2019 and is lodged in Wandsworth Jail in south-west London. Also Read – Ria Chakraborty accused of drug case will enter Bigg Boss 14 after getting released from jail? but…

Additional allegations have also been made of Nirav Modi vanishing evidence and intimidating witnesses. It is noteworthy that Nirav Modi is accused of a scam of about Rs 13 thousand crore to Punjab National Bank. In February 2018, when the PNB scam surfaced in the country, then Nirav Modi absconded. He was then arrested in London. Since then, his property worth several crores of rupees has been confiscated in the country. India is constantly trying to extradite Nirav.

Nirav Modi carried out the alleged fraud of nearly two billion dollars with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Various investigating agencies in India have registered cases against him. In this case, Nirav Modi's colleague Mehul Choksi is also wanted in India.