‘Nirbhay’ missiles deployed on LAC before being duly handed over to army, know why this weapon is important

India-China Border Conflict: In the midst of ongoing tension with China over the LAC, the Indian Army is also ready to give a befitting reply to the neighboring country in any situation. That is why the Army has deployed such a missile on the LAC which is yet to be duly assigned to the army.

Developed by the Defense Development Organization DRDO, this subsonic cruise missile is capable of accurately targeting up to 1000 km. This missile has been named Nirbhay missiles. The seventh test of this missile will be done next month, after which it will be formally inducted into the Army and Navy. But in the meantime, the army has deployed this missile on LAC precisely in view of tense situation with China.

DRDO officials have quoted the news in this regard. Nirbhay missile, which can hit 1000 kilometers, has a solid rocket booster. It has done more than 90 per cent accurate blows so far. This missile strikes at a speed of 0.7 Mach. It can be fired from both surface and water. It can also float on the surface of water.

The newspaper claims that yesterday or Wednesday, India successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the integrated launch site at Balasore in Odisha. On this occasion, DRDO officials informed about the deployment of the Nirbhay missile on the LAC. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has a range of about 400 km. A defense ministry statement said that this surface-to-surface cruise missile is equipped with indigenous boosters and 'airframes', along with other sub-systems built in India.

DRDO officials termed the test as “successful” and said that all the standards were achieved during the launch of the missile. The BrahMos Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) departed at a top speed of 2.8 Mach, which is almost three times the speed of sound. Officials said that the firepower of the new version of the missile from ground attack has been increased from 290 km to its actual firepower.

India has already deployed a large number of BrahMos missiles at several strategic sites along the so-called border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The BrahMos missile is a medium range ‘Ramjet supersonic cruise’ missile developed jointly by DRDO and Russia’s major aerospace venture NPOM, which can be fired from submarines, warships, fighters and land. Sources said that this missile is already with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

It is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. In May last year, the Indian Air Force successfully tested the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft.