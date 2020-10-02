Nirbhaya’s lawyer will get justice for Hathras daughter, she said- ‘She was burnt with petrol, I will also get justice’

Hathras: Advocate Seema Kushwaha, who had advocated for the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case which shook the country, will now contest the case of Hathras victim. Seema tried to meet the victim’s family on Thursday, but the police stopped her from meeting him. Also Read – Yogi government trying to suppress voice of Payal-Opposition when Rahul-Priyanka is prevented from reaching Hathras

He told reporters, “I will not leave Hathras without meeting the family.” He requested me to become his lawyer but the administration is not allowing me to meet him. ” Seema said that she is in touch with the victim’s brother. Seema Kushwaha said that now I will give justice to another daughter of the country. Also Read – Baran Gang Rape Case: CM Gehlot’s challenge – BJP leaders go there and find the reality

Seema Kushwaha was the family lawyer of a 23-year-old paramedical student, who was gang-raped in a moving bus by six people, including a teenager, in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. Nirbhaya later died in a hospital in Singapore. All four convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh – were hanged in March this year. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted government on Gandhi Jayanti, said – I will not fear anyone in the world

A 19-year-old girl from Hathras succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. The government has formed a three-member SIT to investigate the matter and has said that the hearing of this case will be held in the fast track court. All the four accused in the case have been arrested.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has said that the post-mortem was done by a team of doctors in Delhi, which showed that the girl died due to neck injury and there was no confirmation of the rape.