Nirmal Purja passed through Argentina in silence: the living legend of mountaineering who is a success of Netflix and a fan of barbecues

Behind the legend is a man who seems ordinary. One who forgets for a while about his professionalism and his obsessions and gets caught up in singing with the guitars, while he perceives the smell of the barbecue that he is about to eat voraciously with the rest of the group. Some unsuspecting person could believe that that person with a permanent smile, who distributes hugs in the camp in the middle of the mountain, is one more. It’s very far from being that.

The great star of world mountaineering was in Argentina this January, without as much noise as it would happen if that happened in other sports of more massive consumption. the nepali Nirmal Purja, the same as made history by climbing in record time the 14 peaks over 8 thousand meters that exist in the world (the feat that is told in the successful Netflix documentary “14 Peaks”, translated into Spanish as “The 14 eight-thousanders: There is nothing impossible”), he wrote in Mendoza, where he had already traveled on other occasions, a new chapter of his intense life.

He arrived in the country at the head of a group with some tourists experienced in mountaineering and others who are not, to climb Aconcagua, one of the Seven Summits and the highest peak in the world outside of Asia. “For him, from the sporting point of view, it does not imply an important challenge. I could make the way from Plaza de Mulas to the summit in one go without disheveled, go down and then go for a walk. But now his challenge is for everyone who comes with him to arrive, because there are all kinds of people,” he tells Infobae Víctor Herrera from Mendoza, who works at Mallku Expediciones, the company that provided the group’s logistics.

“I love Argentina, it has a great vibe”, commented in one of his posts on social networks Nims, as he is known in the world of mountaineering. He also uploaded photos of succulent barbecues to his Instagram stories, with the message: “This is why I am a guide in Argentina.”

Beyond his joy these days, he also showed that the country’s difficult economic situation was not indifferent to him. “We don’t make money here, but we create long-term friendships and job opportunities., something that is very important after there was no activity here in 2020. When one of the workers approached me and said: ‘Nimsdai, thank you for giving us work,’ it was a great satisfaction,” he said.

Nims does not forget his humble origins in Nepal, where he began at a very young age to show his vocation for crossing limits, something that at that time gave him more problems than joy. “There wasn’t a single day that a teacher didn’t punish me,” he would comment as an adult, laughing.

Nirmal told in Instagram stories one of the main reasons why he travels to Argentina: meat

Matías San Pedro, who was elbow to elbow with Nims during the expedition, saw with some surprise how he pleased each one of the many who asked him for a photo. And at the same time how, with humility, he rejected the comparisons with Diego Maradona that his fellow travelers made of him.

Matías and Víctor lived with joy but also with some stress these days in which everything had to be perfect so that the illustrious visitor would know that he had not failed in choosing them. Because the same level of demand that he imposes on himself for his life, he wants for his undertakings. “He asked us how much meat was expected per person for a roast and, when we told him half a kilo, he asked for a kilo and a half. That there was left over what had to be left over, ”says Matías with a laugh.

at this point It seems incredible that Nirmal only climbed a mountain for the first time in 2012. Once he started, he realized that he was born for it and did not even care about his older brother’s pleas that he continue a few years in the Special Forces of the British Army, until he secured a life pension. The arduous military training was one of the great supports that he had in those first moments of dedication to mountaineering. And a very particular history and geography also played in its favor.

Let us imagine for a moment that since we are born we are surrounded by mountains. That we live in a country that revolves around them so much that even its flag, which has a unique design in the world, is made up of two triangles that imitate the shapes that the Himalayas draw in the landscape. That some of them are treated as people, so much so that climbers can call them, for example, “the killer mountain” or ensure that storms or avalanches break out because the mountain does not want the summit to be reached that day.

Nepal seems like the ideal place for the emergence of a mountaineering legend, although until the appearance of Nims the story was told in a very different way and the vast majority of the names that marked the pulse of this sport were Westerners.

Purja himself told it in “14 Peaks”: “In the big mountaineering news, the Sherpa of this climber or the other, who was always a Westerner, was mentioned. It didn’t even have a name: the sherpa of…”. When it was his turn to write the story, he made sure that the line was different. That is why each one of his collaborators (many of them, from the ethnic group that populates the Himalayas) is mentioned by name and surname, and he is always in charge of emphasizing the importance they have in his expeditions.

A question that mountaineers are often subjected to, which does not exist for other sports, is why a person practices a discipline in which he puts his life at stake. Nims is no stranger to this situation: once suffered during a descent from the summit symptoms of acute cerebral edema and came to see a figure that he believed to be the yeti, but in reality it was another climber. Only his great training gave him the chance to keep his sanity to be able to tell the story.

He periodically takes it upon himself to give the reasons why he runs that risk. At the time of planning what he called with some irony “Possible Project”, for which he climbed the 14 highest peaks in the world in six months and six days -the previous mark was seven years, ten months and six days-, he explained that he sought to demonstrate to human beings what could be achieved by force of will. But there is also national pride and the need to give Nepalese mountaineering the place that, according to him, history had so far hidden from it.

“If this had been done by a Westerner, it would have had ten times more impact”, he asserted without hesitation after his great feat and surrounded by his companions, all Nepalese.

It’s not in Nims’ nature to settle for what he’s done. That is why, after the record that amazed the world, he decided to break down more barriers and, among other things, became the first to climb K2 in winter, 8,611 meters high and the second highest mountain on the planet.

For now, he maintains his perfect performance in attempts to summit the highest peaks in the world: every time he started an expedition, he finished it successfully. Even when, as told in “14 Peaks”, he climbed Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world, in a single day and with a significant hangover after a party he had with his team the day before.

In his head he imagines what the next barriers to knock down will be, while he begins to feel nostalgic for an Argentina to which he will return soon. Always aware that, as much as he is the head, he needs the work of his team to reach the top. This is how Nirmal Purja lives. With your feet on the ground, although sometimes that is more than 8 thousand meters high.

