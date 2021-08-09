Nisha Milana Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

Nisha Milana is an award-winning actress. She acted in each Telugu and Kannada serials. She made a debut serial Sarvamangala Mangalye (2018) which used to be formally telecasted at the Superstar Suvarna channel. Nisha rose to status in the course of the a lot acclaimed serial Gettimela. Additionally, she used to be featured within the Kannada film Andondittu Kaala (2021). These days, she is doing a lead function in Muthyamantha Muddu serial from Zee Telugu
Nisha Milana Biography
|Title
|Nisha Milana
|Actual Title
|Nisha Milana
|Nickname
|Nisha
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|09 June 1995
|Age
|26 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Ravikrishnan (theater artist)
Mom: Nisha
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Bharathiyar College, Coimbatore
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Track and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Place of origin
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Present Town
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Nisha Milana’s Legitimate Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
twitter.com/nisha_milana
instagram.com/nisha_milanaa
Fascinating information about Nisha Milana
- She is a former tv host of Chintu TV.
- Nisha have excellent enjoy in Indian classical tune and dance.
- She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements.
Serials record
- Sarvamangala Mangalye – 2018 to 2019 (Position: Nithya)
- Gettimela – 2019 to give (Position: Amulya)
- Muthyamantha Muddu – 2021 (Position: Geetha)
Motion pictures record
- Andondittu Kaala – 2021
Nisha Milana Photographs
Simply take a look at the cool clicks of Nisha Milana,
