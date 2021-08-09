Nisha Milana Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Nisha Milana is an award-winning actress. She acted in each Telugu and Kannada serials. She made a debut serial Sarvamangala Mangalye (2018) which used to be formally telecasted at the Superstar Suvarna channel. Nisha rose to status in the course of the a lot acclaimed serial Gettimela. Additionally, she used to be featured within the Kannada film Andondittu Kaala (2021). These days, she is doing a lead function in Muthyamantha Muddu serial from Zee Telugu

Nisha Milana Biography

Title Nisha Milana
Actual Title Nisha Milana
Nickname Nisha
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning 09 June 1995
Age 26 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Ravikrishnan (theater artist)
Mom: Nisha
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty Bharathiyar College, Coimbatore
Leisure pursuits Listening Track and Dance
Beginning Position Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Place of origin Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Present Town Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Nisha Milana’s Legitimate Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/nisha_milana

instagram.com/nisha_milanaa

Fascinating information about Nisha Milana

  • She is a former tv host of Chintu TV.
  • Nisha have excellent enjoy in Indian classical tune and dance.
  • She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements.

Serials record

  • Sarvamangala Mangalye – 2018 to 2019 (Position: Nithya)
  • Gettimela – 2019 to give (Position: Amulya)
  • Muthyamantha Muddu – 2021 (Position: Geetha)

Motion pictures record

  • Andondittu Kaala – 2021

Nisha Milana Photographs

Simply take a look at the cool clicks of Nisha Milana,

