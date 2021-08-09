Nisha Milana Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

Nisha Milana is an award-winning actress. She acted in each Telugu and Kannada serials. She made a debut serial Sarvamangala Mangalye (2018) which used to be formally telecasted at the Superstar Suvarna channel. Nisha rose to status in the course of the a lot acclaimed serial Gettimela. Additionally, she used to be featured within the Kannada film Andondittu Kaala (2021). These days, she is doing a lead function in Muthyamantha Muddu serial from Zee Telugu

Nisha Milana Biography

Title Nisha Milana Actual Title Nisha Milana Nickname Nisha Occupation Actress Date of Beginning 09 June 1995 Age 26 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Ravikrishnan (theater artist)

Mom: Nisha Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date College But to be up to date Faculty Bharathiyar College, Coimbatore Leisure pursuits Listening Track and Dance Beginning Position Bangalore, Karnataka, India Place of origin Bangalore, Karnataka, India Present Town Bangalore, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian

Nisha Milana’s Legitimate Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/nisha_milana

instagram.com/nisha_milanaa

Fascinating information about Nisha Milana

She is a former tv host of Chintu TV .

. Nisha have excellent enjoy in Indian classical tune and dance.

She does quite a lot of advertisements and emblem endorsements.

Serials record

Sarvamangala Mangalye – 2018 to 2019 (Position: Nithya)

Gettimela – 2019 to give (Position: Amulya)

Muthyamantha Muddu – 2021 (Position: Geetha)

Motion pictures record

Andondittu Kaala – 2021

Nisha Milana Photographs

Simply take a look at the cool clicks of Nisha Milana,

