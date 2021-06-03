Nisha Rawal (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Nisha Rawal (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Nisha Rawal is an Indian actress and fashion. She is understood for her portrayal position of Soumya Diwan in Existence OK’s serial Primary Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Nisha may be labored in serial Shaadi Mubarak, Aane Wala Good friend and Kesar. She is from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Biography

Nisha Rawal used to be born on 18 November 1980 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She all the time had a dream of creating profession in performing box. Rawal began her profession as a fashion and seemed in more than a few tv commercials for Sunsilk, Coca-Cola and Fem Bleach and so forth. Aside from that she has additionally labored in tune movies. In 2001, she were given her first performing position in Doordarshan tv serial Aane Wala Good friend.

She is perfect recognized for her position of Soumya Diwan in Existence OK’s serial Primary Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. In 2012, she at the side of her husband Karan Mehra participated in Nach Baliye season 5. In addition they seemed in Nach Baliye Sriman v/s Srimati in 2013. In 2008, Rawal made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Rafoo Chakkar. Her different films are Hastey Hastey(2008), Jack N Jhol(2010), Tom Dick Harry Rock Once more (2011).

Bio

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified Faculty Now not Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Aane Wala Good friend (2001)



Movie : Rafoo Chakkar (2008)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-36 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Spare time activities Making a song, Studying Novels and Cooking

Non-public Existence

Nisha Rawal married tv actor Karan Mehra on 24 November 2012. This couple additionally blessed with a toddler boy on 2017.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Karan Mehra (Actor) Marriage Date 24 November 2012 Controversies • In June 2021, Nisha accused her husband Karan of home violence and lodged an FIR. She stated, he banged her head towards the wall. Karan used to be additionally detained on this case however later launched on bail. Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Nisha Rawal

