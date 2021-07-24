Nishant Singh Malkani (Bigg Boss 14) Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Nishant Singh Malkani is an Indian actor and model who essentially works inside the Hindi television industry. He’s identified for portraying Akshant Jindal inside the Indian television series “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” (2018) and Anukalp Gandhi in Zee TV’s serial “Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi” (2010).

He moreover seemed inside the Hindi film, “Bezubaan Ishq” (2015) and horror web series “Ragini MMS Returns” (2017). His Bollywood occupation doesn’t cross correctly as none of his movies worked correctly at the box-office. No longer too way back he entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant along side Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin and Sara Gurpal.

Nishant Singh Malkani Wiki/Biography

Born on 1 September 1987, Nishant Singh Malkani’s age is 33 Years as of 2020. He used to be born in a well-settled trained family from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He used to be offered up in Delhi, India.

He used to be offered up in Delhi, India from where he completed his initial education and higher analysis. He went to Laxman Public School, Delhi and after that, he went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi from where he completed his graduation. After that, he moreover joined the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata to pursue his MBA.

After his graduation, he moved to Kolkata and joined the Indian Institute of Management Kolkata from where he completed his Masters in Undertaking Management. He moreover went to an acting school to sweep up his acting talents.

Complete Determine Nishant Singh Malkani Nickname Nish Date of Supply 1 September 1987 Age 33 Years Supply Position Dubai, United Arab Emirates Profession Actor and Model Debut TV: Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008

Movie: Horror Tale in 2013

Web Assortment: Ragini MMS: Returns in 2017 Years Vigorous 2008 – Present Well known Place Akshat Jindal in “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” Well known For Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nationality Indian and Emirati Place of origin Delhi, India Caste Sindhi Zodiac Sign Virgo School Laxman Public School, Delhi School / School Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata Coaching Qualification MBA Internet Worth Underneath Review

Family, Female friend & Relationships

Nishant Singh Malkani belongs to a well-to-do Sindhi family from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Later on, his family moved to Delhi, India, and settled down there. He’s Indian by means of nationality and has a belief in Hinduism.

His father’s establish is Deepak Malkani who’s a businessman by means of profession.

His mother’s establish is Geeta Malkani who’s a homemaker.

He moreover has a sibling, his younger brother’s establish is Lakshay Malkani who’s a management professional and working as a trainee in Nestle India.

Nishant Singh Malkani’s courting status is unmarried. As consistent with reports, he used to be dating Sara Khan who’s an actress inside the Indian television industry.

He used to be moreover inside the rumor of dating her co-star Kanika Mann on the other hand he on no account authorised his courting rumors.

Father Determine Deepak Malkani Mother Determine Geeta Malkani Brother Determine Lakshay Malkani Female friend Sara Khan (Rumored)

Kanika Mann (Rumored) Marital Status Unmarried Partner Determine N/A

Physically Glance

Nishant Singh Malkani is a more youthful handsome boy with a speeding persona. He has a muscular body with a formidable body assemble up. He’s 5 toes and 9 inches tall and his frame weight weighing spherical 78 Kg. His trendy hair color is black and has enchanting black color eyes.

Most sensible (approx) in centimeters: 178 cm

in meters: 1.78 m

in toes inches: 5’ 9” Weight (approx) in kilograms: 78 kg

in pounds: 171 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black

Occupation

Nishant Singh Malkani started his occupation as a model when he used to be spotted by means of a coordinator of a modeling corporate.

He worked in a two-year contract with the company and after that, he gave an audition for a TV serial “Miley Jab Hum Tum” in 2008 and fortunately gained selected for the lead place as Adhiraj.

In 2010, he worked in Zee TV’s serial Ram Milaayi Jodi on the other hand in 2011 he forestall the existing to paintings in film.

In 2013, he made a debut inside the film industry with the film “Horror Tale” directed by means of Ayush Raina and written by means of Vikram Bhatt.

Later, he moreover seemed in a movie like “Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re” (2015) and “Love Training” (2018). Irrespective of all his onerous paintings none of his movies performed correctly at the box-office and these types of motion pictures had been commercial disasters.

After that, he comes once more to television and made his prominent glance in TV serials like Sasural Genda Phool, Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani, and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

He moreover made his debut inside the web series “Ragini MMS Returns” in 2017.

In 2020, he participated inside the Indian debatable reality finds Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.

Serials Checklist

three hundred and sixty five days Serial Place Channel 2009 Miley Jab Hum Tum Adhiraj Singh Celebrity One 2010 Sasural Genda Phool No longer Identified Celebrity Plus 2010 Ram Milaayi Jodi Anukalp Gandhi Zee TV 2011 Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani Nishant Malkani Celebrity One 2018 Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Akshat Jindal Zee TV 2020 Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Colors TV

Movement footage Checklist

three hundred and sixty five days Movie Place 2013 Horror Tale Achint 2015 Bezubaan Ishq Swagat 2015 Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re Aditya 2016 Adorable Kameena Bunty 2016 Kaluwa – An Unimaginable Adventure of Love Krishna 2017 Ragini MMS: Returns (Web Assortment) Raj 2018 Love Training Rahul

Controversy

Nishant Singh Malkani used to be involved in a topic once more in 2017, when there used to be a data inside the media that Nishant Malkani used to be sexually confused by means of her co-star Riya Sen all the way through the shoots of the web series “Ragini MMS Returns”.

On the other hand shortly, the actor refused these types of rumors and stated that Riya is an intensive nice good friend they in most cases shared a formidable bond.

Main points and Information

He’s an animal lover and has two puppy dog, Bravo and Bobo. He moreover private puppy cat.

He’s in most cases spotted eating alcohol in occasions.

In 2019, he bought a Ford Endeavour car from his private money.

He’s a well being freak and time and again works out inside the gym.

He moreover went to an acting school to sweep up his acting talents.

He likes to be told books in his recreational time.

He’s an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

He moreover printed that his favorite celebrities are Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. He moreover stated that his favorite movies are Zanjeer, Coolie, and Agneepath.