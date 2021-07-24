Nishant Singh Malkani (Bigg Boss 14) Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Nishant Singh Malkani is an Indian actor and model who essentially works inside the Hindi television industry. He’s identified for portraying Akshant Jindal inside the Indian television series “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” (2018) and Anukalp Gandhi in Zee TV’s serial “Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi” (2010).
He moreover seemed inside the Hindi film, “Bezubaan Ishq” (2015) and horror web series “Ragini MMS Returns” (2017). His Bollywood occupation doesn’t cross correctly as none of his movies worked correctly at the box-office. No longer too way back he entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant along side Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin and Sara Gurpal.
Nishant Singh Malkani Wiki/Biography
Born on 1 September 1987, Nishant Singh Malkani’s age is 33 Years as of 2020. He used to be born in a well-settled trained family from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He used to be offered up in Delhi, India.
He used to be offered up in Delhi, India from where he completed his initial education and higher analysis. He went to Laxman Public School, Delhi and after that, he went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi from where he completed his graduation. After that, he moreover joined the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata to pursue his MBA.
After his graduation, he moved to Kolkata and joined the Indian Institute of Management Kolkata from where he completed his Masters in Undertaking Management. He moreover went to an acting school to sweep up his acting talents.
|Complete Determine
|Nishant Singh Malkani
|Nickname
|Nish
|Date of Supply
|1 September 1987
|Age
|33 Years
|Supply Position
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Profession
|Actor and Model
|Debut
|TV: Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008
Movie: Horror Tale in 2013
Web Assortment: Ragini MMS: Returns in 2017
|Years Vigorous
|2008 – Present
|Well known Place
|Akshat Jindal in “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega”
|Well known For
|Bigg Boss 14 Contestant
|Nationality
|Indian and Emirati
|Place of origin
|Delhi, India
|Caste
|Sindhi
|Zodiac Sign
|Virgo
|School
|Laxman Public School, Delhi
|School / School
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh School, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata
|Coaching Qualification
|MBA
|Internet Worth
|Underneath Review
Family, Female friend & Relationships
Nishant Singh Malkani belongs to a well-to-do Sindhi family from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Later on, his family moved to Delhi, India, and settled down there. He’s Indian by means of nationality and has a belief in Hinduism.
His father’s establish is Deepak Malkani who’s a businessman by means of profession.
His mother’s establish is Geeta Malkani who’s a homemaker.
He moreover has a sibling, his younger brother’s establish is Lakshay Malkani who’s a management professional and working as a trainee in Nestle India.
Nishant Singh Malkani’s courting status is unmarried. As consistent with reports, he used to be dating Sara Khan who’s an actress inside the Indian television industry.
He used to be moreover inside the rumor of dating her co-star Kanika Mann on the other hand he on no account authorised his courting rumors.
|Father Determine
|Deepak Malkani
|Mother Determine
|Geeta Malkani
|Brother Determine
|Lakshay Malkani
|Female friend
|Sara Khan (Rumored)
Kanika Mann (Rumored)
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Partner Determine
|N/A
Physically Glance
Nishant Singh Malkani is a more youthful handsome boy with a speeding persona. He has a muscular body with a formidable body assemble up. He’s 5 toes and 9 inches tall and his frame weight weighing spherical 78 Kg. His trendy hair color is black and has enchanting black color eyes.
|Most sensible (approx)
|in centimeters: 178 cm
in meters: 1.78 m
in toes inches: 5’ 9”
|Weight (approx)
|in kilograms: 78 kg
in pounds: 171 lbs
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
Occupation
Nishant Singh Malkani started his occupation as a model when he used to be spotted by means of a coordinator of a modeling corporate.
He worked in a two-year contract with the company and after that, he gave an audition for a TV serial “Miley Jab Hum Tum” in 2008 and fortunately gained selected for the lead place as Adhiraj.
In 2010, he worked in Zee TV’s serial Ram Milaayi Jodi on the other hand in 2011 he forestall the existing to paintings in film.
In 2013, he made a debut inside the film industry with the film “Horror Tale” directed by means of Ayush Raina and written by means of Vikram Bhatt.
Later, he moreover seemed in a movie like “Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re” (2015) and “Love Training” (2018). Irrespective of all his onerous paintings none of his movies performed correctly at the box-office and these types of motion pictures had been commercial disasters.
After that, he comes once more to television and made his prominent glance in TV serials like Sasural Genda Phool, Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani, and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.
He moreover made his debut inside the web series “Ragini MMS Returns” in 2017.
In 2020, he participated inside the Indian debatable reality finds Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.
Serials Checklist
|three hundred and sixty five days
|Serial
|Place
|Channel
|2009
|Miley Jab Hum Tum
|Adhiraj Singh
|Celebrity One
|2010
|Sasural Genda Phool
|No longer Identified
|Celebrity Plus
|2010
|Ram Milaayi Jodi
|Anukalp Gandhi
|Zee TV
|2011
|Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani
|Nishant Malkani
|Celebrity One
|2018
|Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega
|Akshat Jindal
|Zee TV
|2020
|Bigg Boss 14
|Contestant
|Colors TV
Movement footage Checklist
|three hundred and sixty five days
|Movie
|Place
|2013
|Horror Tale
|Achint
|2015
|Bezubaan Ishq
|Swagat
|2015
|Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re
|Aditya
|2016
|Adorable Kameena
|Bunty
|2016
|Kaluwa – An Unimaginable Adventure of Love
|Krishna
|2017
|Ragini MMS: Returns (Web Assortment)
|Raj
|2018
|Love Training
|Rahul
Controversy
Nishant Singh Malkani used to be involved in a topic once more in 2017, when there used to be a data inside the media that Nishant Malkani used to be sexually confused by means of her co-star Riya Sen all the way through the shoots of the web series “Ragini MMS Returns”.
On the other hand shortly, the actor refused these types of rumors and stated that Riya is an intensive nice good friend they in most cases shared a formidable bond.
Touch Details
Main points and Information
He’s an animal lover and has two puppy dog, Bravo and Bobo. He moreover private puppy cat.
He’s in most cases spotted eating alcohol in occasions.
In 2019, he bought a Ford Endeavour car from his private money.
He’s a well being freak and time and again works out inside the gym.
He likes to be told books in his recreational time.
He’s an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.
He moreover printed that his favorite celebrities are Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. He moreover stated that his favorite movies are Zanjeer, Coolie, and Agneepath.