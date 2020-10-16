Nishbad bhai got hanged to poor people in this way

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Two years ago, two poor raped a 12-year-old boy and strangled him to death. This incident was witnessed by the little brother of the child with his own eyes. Both the accused had strangled the child’s throat, causing his voice to be lost. The ‘screaming’ testimony of that estranged innocent brother Nitin brought justice to his elder sister and now the accused will be hanged. Also Read – Hathras scandal: CBI investigates speed of Tej, clothes soaked in blood like blood recovered from Lavkush’s house

Two years ago, two servants had done suicide with a 12-year-old

The incident is from Hapur district, where two years ago, a 12-year-old girl, along with two domestic servants, slaughtered her brutally and also strangled the younger brother present there. The younger brother's life was saved in this incident, but he had lost his voice. In spite of all this, he was the only eyewitness to this hardship.

In the court, Nishabd Bhai committed vandalism by testifying with paper-pen and gesture, while the court sentenced the two accused to death. This is the first death sentence in the history of Hapur.

Court heard death sentence

According to Special Public Prosecutor Poxo Advocate Harendra Tyagi in this case, Judge Veena Narayan has given his verdict on Thursday in Hapur Upper District and Sessions Judge and Special Judge Poxo First Court. The verdict has sentenced two convicts Ankur Taili and Sonu alias Pawwa to be hanged on charges of brutal murder and beheading of a 10-year-old younger brother after gang-rape, while sentencing the two convicts to death. Be hanged till he dies.

This was an incident…

Eight-year-old Nitin came home from school with a 12-year-old sister on the afternoon of September 5, 2018, in Mohalla Phulgarhi of Dehat police station area in Hapur. His mother Pushpa went to Delhi, while father Sanu Yadav was on the farm. Both the servants of the house had gang-raped the innocent girl and strangled her to death and the body was locked in a sack and buried in a straw. After this Nitin was strangled and injured and both the accused spread rumors of robbery after this.