Nithya (Vijay Vasanth Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Nithya (Vijay Vasanth Spouse)

Nithya

Nithya Biography

Title Nithya
Actual Title Nithya
Nickname Nithya
Career Engineer
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Sweetheart’s father: overdue Vasanthakumar (Baby-kisser & Entrepreneur)
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Vijay Vasanth (Actor & Baby-kisser) M. 2010 to give
Kids Son: 1
Daughter: 1
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Engineering Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits But to be up to date
Beginning Position But to be up to date
Place of birth But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing info about Nithya

  • She prefers to keep away from exposure and in addition she does now not deal with any social media profiles.

Have a look on cool photographs of Vijay Vasanth spouse Nithya,

