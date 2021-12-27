NITI Aayog Well being Index 2021: Kerala leads in well being products and services, UP-Bihar lags in the back of, which state is at what quantity, know

NITI Aayog State Well being Index 2021: Which state is on the fore in well being amenities within the nation and which state is on the backside, NITI Aayog (Niti Aayog) The file has arrived. In line with the NITI Aayog file, Kerala is at the leading edge of well being products and services within the nation, whilst Uttar Pradesh is on the backside of this record. Kerala has secured the primary position within the box of well being on all parameters. NITI Aayog’s fourth well being index (Well being Index 2021) In 2019-20, Kerala is to start with position, whilst Tamil Nadu is 2nd and Telangana is at 3rd position. This file has been ready via the federal government suppose tank of NITI Aayog.Additionally Learn – Covid-19 Pointers Omicron: Seeing the havoc of Omicron, those states imposed restrictions, Christmas and New Yr need to be permitted at house. Watch

The file mentioned that on well being parameters, it's been mentioned within the file that Uttar Pradesh has accomplished the perfect place in enlargement efficiency. In line with the file, Uttar Pradesh has registered the perfect enlargement trade from the bottom 12 months (2018-19) to the reference 12 months (2019-20). Some of the smaller states, Mizoram crowned the record, whilst a few of the union territories, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been on the backside of all parameters in well being and the perfect in enlargement efficiency.

The file mentioned that within the fourth consecutive index, Kerala's efficiency on all parameters used to be the most efficient. In line with the file, Telangana carried out neatly on all parameters and enlargement and secured the 3rd place in each. Rajasthan as an entire and with regards to enlargement underperformed. This file has been ready via the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare with technical the aid of the International Financial institution.

Know which state at which position (Niti Aayog Well being Index Complete Listing)

Kerala first, Tamil Nadu 2nd, Telangana 3rd, Andhra Pradesh fourth, Maharashtra 5th, Gujarat 6th, Himachal Pradesh 7th, Punjab 8th, Karnataka 9th, Chhattisgarh 10th, Haryana 11th, Assam 12th, Jharkhand 13th, Odisha fourteenth, Uttarakhand 15th, Rajasthan 16th, Madhya Pradesh 17th, Bihar eighteenth, UP on the ultimate position nineteenth.